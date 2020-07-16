Other Episodes

Episode 70: How to Love People You Don’t Like

July 02, 2020

Our guest tries a practice to help her feel compassion toward others—even those she…

Episode 69: What’s Your “Why” in Life?

June 18, 2020

Adrian Michael Green asks big questions designed to help teens—and adults—find more…

Episode 68: From Othering to Belonging

June 11, 2020

We speak with john a. powell, director of the Othering & Belonging Institute, about racial…

Episode 67: Taking Small Steps Toward Big Goals

June 04, 2020

When our world is turned upside down, how do we keep moving forward? Our guest,…

Episode 66: How to Connect When You Must Stay Apart

May 21, 2020

Do you want to be famous? What's a favorite memory? These 36 questions can bring you closer…

Episode 65: Give Yourself a Break

May 07, 2020

Want to calm your inner critic? Our guest tries a practice to find more self-compassion…

Episode 64: Helping Kids Think About the Good

April 23, 2020

Sheltering-at-home with kids? These questions can help them, and us, focus on the good…

Episode 63: Remembering to Breathe

April 09, 2020

How a doctor stays calm and centered during times of uncertainty, one breath at a time.

