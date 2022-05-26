Subscribe Bookmark SHARE Episode 117: Catch Yourself in a Dream May 26, 2022 | 20:58 Have you ever known you're dreaming while you're asleep? Our guests try practices to help induce lucid dreams, and we hear what they can teach us about consciousness. RELATED LINKS Learn More About Lucid Dreaming from the Lucidity Institute Check Out our Guest Michaeleen Doucleff's Book: Hunt, Gather, Parent Listen to the First Episode of our Sleep Series: The Science of a Good Night's Sleep Other Episodes Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. blog comments powered by Disqus
