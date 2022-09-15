2. Tell yourself you will feel better because of this forgiveness. Forgiveness is for you, not for others.

3. Remember, forgiveness does not necessarily mean reconciling with the person who upsets you or condoning the behavior.

4. Recognize that your primary pain comes from hurt feelings, thoughts, and physical discomfort you are experiencing now, not from the thing that offended or hurt in the past.

5. Practice stress management to soothe yourself when you’re feeling overwhelmed. Try things like mindful breathing or going for a walk.

6. Remind yourself that you cannot expect others to act in the way you think they should, but it’s ok to hope that they do.

7. Find another way to achieve the positive outcome you had hoped for in the first place.

8. Instead of focusing on your hurt feelings, look for the bright side of things. Focus on what’s going well for you.

9. Change the way you look at your past so you remind yourself of your heroic choice to forgive.

Today’s Science of Happiness Guests:

Anoosha Syed is a Pakistani-Canadian freelance illustrator and author of the children’s book, That is Not My Name.

Learn more about Anoosha and her works: http://www.anooshasyed.com/

Dr. Lydia Woodyatt is an associate professor in Psychology at Flinders University in Australia. She studies wellbeing, justice, emotions, and motivation.

Learn more about Lydia and her works: https://www.flinders.edu.au/people/lydia.woodyatt

