Episode 123: When Rumination Is a Good Thing

September 01, 2022

When's the last time you made a good memory—intentionally? Our guest tries a practice in…

Episode 122: Riding the Waves of Anxiety

August 18, 2022

Comedian Aparna Nancherla has always struggled with anxiety — can a new technique help her cope?

Episode 121: 36 Questions to Spark Intimacy

August 04, 2022

What if you could fall in love, or forge deep connections, in just 45 minutes? Our guests,…

Episode 120: How to Feel Less Lonely and More Connected

July 21, 2022

When we feel more connected, we're kinder and care more for others. After 21 years of being…

How to Make Better Decisions (Encore)

July 07, 2022

Can practicing mindfulness make us wiser? Judge Jeremy Fogel explores how being present in…

Episode 119: How to Say “Sorry” Like You Mean It

June 23, 2022

Apologies are key to successful relationships. But are you doing them right?

Episode 118: The Questions to Ask Yourself in an Argument

June 09, 2022

Our guest explores how reminding yourself that you don't know everything can have a…

Episode 117: Catch Yourself in a Dream

May 26, 2022

Have you ever known you're dreaming while you're asleep? Our guests try practices to help…

