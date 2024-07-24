Our monthly Happiness Calendar for Educators is a day-by-day guide to building kinder, happier schools where everyone belongs. This month, practice being open and curious each day in August.

We also invite you to join our free community meeting for educators in August! Build listening skills and learn how to foster greater curiosity and connection in our schools and classrooms. Register here.

To open the clickable calendar, click on the image below. (Please note: If you are having trouble clicking on calendar links with the Chrome browser, try these tips to fix the issue or try a different browser.)