When’s the last time you made a good memory — intentionally? Our guest tries a practice in cultivating positive experiences and taking time to savor them.







How to Do This Practice:

1. Do an activity that you enjoy doing alone.

2. With a friend, do something that you enjoy doing with others.

3. Do something that you consider personally important and meaningful.

4. Then take a step back and really think about these three events. Write about how they make you feel. Talk about it with a friend, or just really think about it.





Today’s Science of Happiness Guests:

Deandrea Farlow is a member of the Bay Area Freedom Collective, a home by and for formerly incarcerated people, which provides resources and support for their re-entry.



Meg Speer is a postdoctoral researcher in the SCAN lab at Columbia University. She studies how autobiographical memories and positive thoughts affect our brain function.

