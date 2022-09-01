Other Episodes

Episode 122: Riding the Waves of Anxiety Edit this item

August 18, 2022

Comedian Aparna Nancherla has always struggled with anxiety — can a new technique help her cope?

Episode 121: 36 Questions to Spark Intimacy Edit this item

August 04, 2022

What if you could fall in love, or forge deep connections, in just 45 minutes? Our guests,…

Episode 120: How to Feel Less Lonely and More Connected Edit this item

July 21, 2022

When we feel more connected, we're kinder and care more for others. After 21 years of being…

How to Make Better Decisions (Encore) Edit this item

July 07, 2022

Can practicing mindfulness make us wiser? Judge Jeremy Fogel explores how being present in…

Episode 119: How to Say “Sorry” Like You Mean It Edit this item

June 23, 2022

Apologies are key to successful relationships. But are you doing them right?

Episode 118: The Questions to Ask Yourself in an Argument Edit this item

June 09, 2022

Our guest explores how reminding yourself that you don't know everything can have a…

Episode 117: Catch Yourself in a Dream Edit this item

May 26, 2022

Have you ever known you're dreaming while you're asleep? Our guests try practices to help…

Episode 116: The Science of a Good Night’s Sleep Edit this item

May 12, 2022

Do you struggle with sleep? This week Drew Ackerman of the Sleep with Me podcast tries tips…

