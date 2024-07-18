Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

Episode Summary

Venturing into nature and experiencing wildlife can be transformative. Safe interactions with wildlife encourage us to be more in relation with nature, and each other. In this episode, we hear from Craig Foster of “My Octopus Teacher” and how his interactions with sea creatures have changed his life. We also hear from environmental researcher Liz Lev about the effect on our well-being that being in wild spaces provides.

How To Do This Practice:

The next time you want to explore the outdoors, find the “wildest” space you can think of. Explore the “wild spaces” in your neighborhood or city, and reflect on your experiences with wildlife.

Today’s guests:

Craig Foster is the director of My Octopus Teacher, and the co-founder of Sea Change Project.

Liz Lev is an environmental researcher that specializes in the intersections of environmental and climate justice issues, mental health, and urban planning.

Learn more about Craig’s work:https://tinyurl.com/tyctr6fu

Follow Sea Change Project on Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/2pzdx73z

Watch My Octopus Teacher: https://tinyurl.com/e87edt4b

Follow My Octopus Teacher on Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mryx4zum

Learn more about Liz’s research: https://tinyurl.com/y2afdxpr&n...;

Read about Liz’s research on wild spaces: https://tinyurl.com/msjsz32t

Science of Happiness Episodes like this one:

Experience Nature Wherever You Are, with Dacher (Encore): https://tinyurl.com/aj34s585

How Exploring New Places Can Make You Feel Happier: https://tinyurl.com/4ufn2tpn

Why We Should Look up at the Sky: https://tinyurl.com/mpn9vj2t

How Birdsong Can Help Your Mental Health: https://tinyurl.com/3tey4rb5

Happiness Break Related Episodes:

Feeling the Awe of Nature From Anywhere, With Dacher: https://tinyurl.com/y4mm4wu9

How to Ground Yourself: https://tinyurl.com/2wv69kws

Tell us about your experiences with wildlife!

Direct message us or leave a comment on Instagram @scienceofhappinesspod. You can also e-mail us at happinesspod@berkeley.edu or use the hashtag #happinesspod.

Help us share The Science of Happiness!

Leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts or share this link with someone who might like the show: https://tinyurl.com/2p9h5aap

Transcript to come.