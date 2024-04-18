Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

Whether it’s news notifications or work emails, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the stresses of our time every moment of every day. But what if there was something we could do to rekindle the greatest joys of our childhood? How might that shift how we feel in the present moment? Simply reflecting on happy memories, especially when they include others who are meaningful to us, has been shown in a lab to reduce stress, activate the reward center in our brain, and uplift our mood. This week, Palestinian-American poet and author Naomi Shihab Nye reminisces on happy memories from her youth and finds the practice soothes her and sparks joyfulness. We also hear from neuroscientist Mauricio Delgado about how the practice changes the way we think and feel.

For one week or more, spend 5-10 minutes each day writing in response to the following prompt:

Please think about your childhood and the good memories you have from it. Write a few paragraphs describing them and one event that you still remember to this date. Please provide as many details as possible so that another person reading what you wrote could understand how you felt at that time.

Naomi Shihab Nye is a Palestinian-American poet and author. Her new book of poetry, Grace Notes, will be available May 7.

Mauricio Delgado is a psychology professor at Rutgers University who studies social and cognitive neuroscience.

