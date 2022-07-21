Other Episodes

Episode 120: How to Make Better Decisions (Encore)

July 07, 2022

Can practicing mindfulness make us wiser? Judge Jeremy Fogel explores how being present in…

Episode 119: How to Say “Sorry” Like You Mean It

June 23, 2022

Apologies are key to successful relationships. But are you doing them right?

Episode 118: The Questions to Ask Yourself in an Argument

June 09, 2022

Our guest explores how reminding yourself that you don't know everything can have a…

Episode 117: Catch Yourself in a Dream

May 26, 2022

Have you ever known you're dreaming while you're asleep? Our guests try practices to help…

Episode 116: The Science of a Good Night’s Sleep

May 12, 2022

Do you struggle with sleep? This week Drew Ackerman of the Sleep with Me podcast tries tips…

Episode 115: Feel Better About Asking For Help

April 28, 2022

Does asking for help make you uncomfortable? Odds are, it'll go better than you think.

Episode 114: Are You Tired of Being Afraid?

April 14, 2022

Fear is a normal part of our lives—but there are ways we can safely challenge and conquer…

Episode 113: How to Find Your Spark in Life

March 31, 2022

Comedian Marilyn Pittman takes stock of what she really wants in life – and makes a plan…

