Other Episodes
Episode 92: What Humans Can Learn From TreesMay 27, 2021
Trees don't just compete with one another for resources, they also cooperate. Scientist and…
Episode 91: Finding Strength Through GratitudeMay 13, 2021
A doctor who serves communities in dire need shares how gratitude helps him find light in…
Episode 90: Why Love Needs LaughterApril 29, 2021
Focusing on funny things can reduce stress, anxiety, and make us feel more connected to…
Episode 89: How Music Can Bridge CulturesApril 15, 2021
Have you ever been moved by music sung in a language you don't understand? We speak with…
Episode 88: How Music Soothes UsApril 01, 2021
What is it about certain melodies that can relax our nerves and rock us to sleep? We…
Episode 87: David Byrne on How Music Connects UsMarch 18, 2021
Music helped former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne come out of his shell. Hear Byrne's…
Episode 86: Scheduling Time to Feel Awe(some)March 04, 2021
Feeling awe can boost your mood and make you feel more connected with others. Comedian…
Episode 85: Why We’re Drawn to NatureFebruary 18, 2021
What happens when we spend time outdoors? We explore how getting out in nature can restore…
