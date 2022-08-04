Other Episodes

Episode 120: How to Feel Less Lonely and More Connected

July 21, 2022

When we feel more connected, we're kinder and care more for others. After 21 years of being…

How to Make Better Decisions (Encore)

July 07, 2022

Can practicing mindfulness make us wiser? Judge Jeremy Fogel explores how being present in…

Episode 119: How to Say “Sorry” Like You Mean It

June 23, 2022

Apologies are key to successful relationships. But are you doing them right?

Episode 118: The Questions to Ask Yourself in an Argument

June 09, 2022

Our guest explores how reminding yourself that you don't know everything can have a…

Episode 117: Catch Yourself in a Dream

May 26, 2022

Have you ever known you're dreaming while you're asleep? Our guests try practices to help…

Episode 116: The Science of a Good Night’s Sleep

May 12, 2022

Do you struggle with sleep? This week Drew Ackerman of the Sleep with Me podcast tries tips…

Episode 115: Feel Better About Asking For Help

April 28, 2022

Does asking for help make you uncomfortable? Odds are, it'll go better than you think.

Episode 114: Are You Tired of Being Afraid?

April 14, 2022

Fear is a normal part of our lives—but there are ways we can safely challenge and conquer…

