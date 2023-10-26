Other Episodes
How Holding Yourself Can Reduce Stress (The Science of Happiness Podcast)October 12, 2023
Simple actions like consciously placing a hand on your heart or hugging yourself can lower…
How to Use Your Body to Relax Your Mind (The Science of Happiness)September 28, 2023
Want to destress your mind? Start with your body. Progressive Muscle Relaxation is a…
Making Difficult Interactions More Respectful (The Science of Happiness Podcast)September 14, 2023
Dr. Omar Guzman reflects on how a practice to cultivate more respect shaped the way he…
Why Compassion Requires Vulnerability (The Science of Happiness Podcast)August 31, 2023
Rapper Rexx Life Raj shared his deepest pain in his latest album, and discovered it was one…
Why Humor Matters for Happiness (The Science of Happiness Podcast)August 17, 2023
Humor can help us with stress, anxiety, and feeling more connected to others. But is humor…
How Improv Makes You More Confident and Less Anxious (The Science of Happiness Podcast)August 03, 2023
Just 20 minutes of improv theater can foster creativity and confidence, and help with…
How to Let Go Without Giving Up (The Science of Happiness Podcast)July 20, 2023
War veteran and country music singer Sal Gonzalez tries the Taoist practice of Wu Wei to…
Finding Delight Through Your Five Senses (The Science of Happiness Podcast)July 06, 2023
We enjoy the world through our five senses, so why don't we do more to heighten them? We…
