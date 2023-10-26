Other Episodes

How Holding Yourself Can Reduce Stress (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

October 12, 2023

Simple actions like consciously placing a hand on your heart or hugging yourself can lower…

How Holding Yourself Can Reduce Stress (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

How to Use Your Body to Relax Your Mind (The Science of Happiness)

September 28, 2023

Want to destress your mind? Start with your body. Progressive Muscle Relaxation is a…

How to Use Your Body to Relax Your Mind (The Science of Happiness)

Making Difficult Interactions More Respectful (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

September 14, 2023

Dr. Omar Guzman reflects on how a practice to cultivate more respect shaped the way he…

Making Difficult Interactions More Respectful (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

Why Compassion Requires Vulnerability (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

August 31, 2023

Rapper Rexx Life Raj shared his deepest pain in his latest album, and discovered it was one…

Why Compassion Requires Vulnerability (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

Why Humor Matters for Happiness (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

August 17, 2023

Humor can help us with stress, anxiety, and feeling more connected to others. But is humor…

Why Humor Matters for Happiness (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

How Improv Makes You More Confident and Less Anxious (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

August 03, 2023

Just 20 minutes of improv theater can foster creativity and confidence, and help with…

How Improv Makes You More Confident and Less Anxious (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

How to Let Go Without Giving Up (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

July 20, 2023

War veteran and country music singer Sal Gonzalez tries the Taoist practice of Wu Wei to…

How to Let Go Without Giving Up (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

Finding Delight Through Your Five Senses (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

July 06, 2023

We enjoy the world through our five senses, so why don't we do more to heighten them? We…

Finding Delight Through Your Five Senses (The Science of Happiness Podcast)

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus
 