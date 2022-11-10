Other Episodes

Episode 127: How Humor Helps Us Cope

October 27, 2022

Hardships in life are a given, but what if we found a way to laugh about them? Our guest…

Episode 126: How to Focus Under Pressure

October 13, 2022

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider tries a body scan meditation to sharpen her focus and calm…

Episode 125: Why Listen to the Other Side?

September 29, 2022

These days, it's hard to imagine befriending people with different politics than your own.…

Episode 124: Nine Steps to Forgiveness

September 15, 2022

How do you forgive someone while still holding them accountable? What if that person is…

Episode 123: When Rumination Is a Good Thing

September 01, 2022

When's the last time you made a good memory—intentionally? Our guest tries a practice in…

Episode 122: Riding the Waves of Anxiety

August 18, 2022

Comedian Aparna Nancherla has always struggled with anxiety — can a new technique help her cope?

Episode 121: 36 Questions to Spark Intimacy

August 04, 2022

What if you could fall in love, or forge deep connections, in just 45 minutes? Our guests,…

Episode 120: How to Feel Less Lonely and More Connected

July 21, 2022

When we feel more connected, we're kinder and care more for others. After 21 years of being…

