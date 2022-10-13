Scroll down to find a full transcription of this episode.

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider tries a body scan meditation to sharpen her focus and calm her nerves as she prepares for the Tournament of Champions.

How to Do This Practice:

1. Find a quiet place where you feel safe and comfortable.You can be standing, sitting, or lying down.

2. Close your eyes, and take a few deep, long breaths.

3. Move your attention through your body slowly, part by part, starting with your feet. Focus on your feet, then your calves, knees, and so on, until you get to the top of your head. Without judgment, notice what sensations you can identify in each part of the body.

4. When your mind wanders, gently and with self-kindness, guide your attention back to the part of the body you’re focusing on in the present moment.

Today’s Science of Happiness Guests:

Amy Schneider is the most successful woman to compete on the quiz show Jeopardy! and won 40 consecutive games.

Jonathan Greenberg is a psychology professor in Harvard University’s Clinical and Translational Science Center. His research focuses on the role of mindfulness and relaxation.

More resources from The Greater Good Science Center:

