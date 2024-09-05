Other Episodes

Happiness Break: A Meditation on Becoming a Gift to Life

August 22, 2024

Our happiness is interconnected with the well-being of others, both people and the natural world.…

Take a Break With Our Loving-Kindness Meditation (Happiness Break)

August 08, 2024

Loving-kindness meditation, or “metta,” has its roots in Buddhist traditions that date back…

Happiness Break: Pause to Look at the Sky, With Dacher (Encore)

July 25, 2024

Take a moment to appreciate the beauty and vastness of the sky. Dacher Keltner guides us through a…

Happiness Break: Experience Nature Wherever You Are, with Dacher (Encore)

July 11, 2024

Just a few moments of tuning into nature can make you feel more inspired, connected, and less…

Happiness Break: How to Ground Yourself in Nature, With Yuria Celidwen (Encore)

June 27, 2024

Connect to yourself and the land you stand on in under 10 minutes with this grounding practice led…

Happiness Break: How to Relax Your Body Through A Standing Meditation, With Sherry Zhang

June 13, 2024

Last week on our show, we discussed the scientifically proven health benefits of the ancient Chinese…

Happiness Break: A Meditation On How to Be Your Best Self, With Justin Michael Williams

May 30, 2024

Here's a favorite of ours: visualize your best possible self and tap into your inherent enough-ness…

Happiness Break: A Meditation on Cultivating Awe Through Colors

May 16, 2024

Experiencing awe can help us slow down and connect to the world around us. So how can we harness the…

