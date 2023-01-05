Other Episodes

How to Make Life More Meaningful (The Science of Happiness podcast)

December 22, 2022

Chris Sharma is one of the greatest rock climbers of all time, and he's taking on some of…

The Science of Synchronized Movement (The Science of Happiness podcast)

December 08, 2022

Moving in sync with someone else—even a total stranger—can change how you feel about…

How to Practice Gratitude When You’re Not Feeling Thankful (The Science of Happiness podcast)

November 24, 2022

One way to feel more thankful for things is to imagine life without them. Our guest tries a…

The Emerging Science of ASMR (Encore: The Science of Happiness podcast)

November 10, 2022

There are millions of YouTube videos with people crinkling bubble wrap or whispering about…

Episode 127: How Humor Helps Us Cope

October 27, 2022

Hardships in life are a given, but what if we found a way to laugh about them? Our guest…

Episode 126: How to Focus Under Pressure

October 13, 2022

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider tries a body scan meditation to sharpen her focus and calm…

Episode 125: Why Listen to the Other Side?

September 29, 2022

These days, it's hard to imagine befriending people with different politics than your own.…

Episode 124: Nine Steps to Forgiveness

September 15, 2022

How do you forgive someone while still holding them accountable? What if that person is…

