American teachers are increasingly stepping away from their jobs because of the educational systems and structures that prevent them from engaging in good teaching, which involves professional judgment, attunement to students’ multidimensional needs, and a connection to one’s purpose and values. The barriers to good teaching include overwork and underpay, in a profession that is increasingly undervalued—but that is not the whole story.

The results of a massive survey, America’s Teachers on Teaching in an Era of Change, indicate a strong correlation between teachers’ job satisfaction and feeling that their voices are heard.

Ninety-eight percent of the 20,000 respondents believe that teaching is more than a profession; it is how they make a difference in the world. The survey also suggested that new teachers, in particular, have comparatively higher needs for both content and social support. A frequently cited challenge for teachers was finding time to collaborate with colleagues, and rural and small-town teachers feel significantly more isolated and in need of support, connection, and collaboration.

While self-care strategies such as mindfulness, gratitude, and self-compassion have been shown to support individual well-being, they are insufficient to support teachers who believe that their institutions are not in alignment with their values. These educators need the support and connection of an authentic learning community to give meaning, purpose, and direction to their work. Such communities are of particular importance for reengaging those suffering from demoralization, helping them regain their self-efficacy, which can lead to increased job satisfaction and commitment to students and the profession. There is power and hope when we work together.

With this context in mind, we’ve taken steps at the Greater Good Science Center to provide opportunities for connection and collaboration to further support the over 1.1 million educators, from every U.S. state and over 200 countries, who actively utilize our resources at Greater Good in Education. We are dedicated to lifting up teacher voices, reconnecting educators to their purpose, and building a courageous community empowered to change the dominant narrative in education to one that values kindness, cooperation, and other prosocial qualities.

We recently completed the Greater Good Educators pilot program and received feedback from a diverse group of 60 participants, representing twelve U.S. states and nine countries. We provided them an opportunity to engage with one another and bring the science of a meaningful life into their lives, schools, and classrooms. Each month, we introduced a new well-being topic, via a digital platform, to learn about, practice, and apply in their school settings. Additionally, participants met online monthly for 90 minutes to make connections, solve problems, and share resources in a facilitated community of practice.

We used feedback from monthly surveys to inform the ongoing development of the program and employed a final comprehensive survey and targeted participant interviews to measure program impact. The final feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with 98% of the participants rating the overall program “very good” or “excellent.” They appreciated the opportunity to meet with colleagues across the globe who had similar goals and interests. As one participant explained: “I loved meeting with so many different people from around the country, and around the world, to hear varied perspectives, as well as international similarities!”

In meeting together regularly with others who shared their passion for building happier, kinder schools and classrooms where everyone belongs, participants identified three ways that the program provided them with the hope and courage to expand and magnify their good work.

A sense of belonging. When we are understood, recognized, and affirmed by others, we feel we belong to a community. Researchers recognize this sense of belonging as an essential aspect of our well-being and central to a meaningful life. As we engaged in a collective exploration and dialogue around well-being themes and practices in the community of practice, participants reported a deepened understanding of content and a strengthening of group bonds. This sense of belonging was frequently expressed as feeling welcomed, heard, included, or accepted. As noted by a participant, “It was so nice to be in a community of like-minded people and to feel myself part of a global movement.”

Voice and agency. Feeling heard and experiencing agency is key to giving purpose and meaning to our life and work. When our thoughts and feelings are shared without fear of judgment, and we believe we can make a difference, we are more likely to take positive action. As indicated by another participant, “You can voice your values and essentially garner support amongst a community to enact change.” Being in a learning community where reflection and mindful listening are practiced allows educators to engage authentically, supporting their efforts to act courageously on their values to benefit students and whole school communities.

Social connection and support. Our brains are wired to connect. Scientific evidence strongly suggests that reaching out and interacting with others is a core psychological need. Feeling supported by others can even make us more resilient by lowering levels of cortisol, activating regions of the brain that bring us a sense of safety, and helping us handle stress. Recent research reveals that the personal benefits of belonging to a group with shared interests include not only feeling good, but also making people feel capable and in control of their lives and work. Since educators spend most of their days supporting the social and emotional lives of their students, with little time for themselves, participating in an ongoing community of practice provides a healing and inspiring space for social connection and support. “It’s really replenished my strength and kept me going this year and I’m grateful,” reflected another participant.

Being a teacher is hard work, and there is no denying that much of the burnout, demoralization, and attrition is a systemic problem, rather than an individual one. However, nurturing a sense of collective efficacy may offer us a way forward. As one educator said, “Courage is easier in community.” As our systems let us down, we can join with others for support, connection, and hope as we work to address the root causes of the problems.

This fall, we will be opening up registration for Greater Good Educators. Whether you are hoping for connection and community or learning and inspiration, we encourage you to join us in building kinder, happier schools where everyone belongs.