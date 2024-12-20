Our monthly Happiness Calendar for Educators is a day-by-day guide to building kinder, happier schools where everyone belongs. This month, foster connection and understanding in your school with daily tips from the Greater Good Science Center.

We also invite you to join our free community meeting for educators in January. Together, we will explore the science of bridging differences and learn how to practice the science-based skills of compassionate listening and finding shared identities. Register here!

To open the clickable calendar, click on the image below. (Please note: If you are having trouble clicking on calendar links with the Chrome browser, try these tips to fix the issue or try a different browser.)