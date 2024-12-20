Our monthly Happiness Calendar for Educators is a day-by-day guide to building kinder, happier schools where everyone belongs. This month, foster connection and understanding in your school with daily tips from the Greater Good Science Center.

We also invite you to join our free community meeting for educators in January. Together, we will explore the science of bridging differences and learn how to practice the science-based skills of compassionate listening and finding shared identities. Register here!

To open the clickable calendar, click on the image below. (Please note: If you are having trouble clicking on calendar links with the Chrome browser, try these tips to fix the issue or try a different browser.)

Advertisement X


January 2025 Happiness Calendar for Educators

Subscribe to the Monthly Educators Happiness Calendar
Subscribe to Google Calendar
Subscribe to iCal

 

  • We Belong to Each Other: The Science of Bridging Differences with Juliana Tafur

    Join a free community meeting for educators to explore the science of bridging differences.

    Try It Now
GreaterGood Tiny Logo Greater Good wants to know: Do you think this article will influence your opinions or behavior?

About the Author

  • Headshot of Lauren Lee

    Lauren Lee

    Lauren Lee is the education marketing and partnerships manager at the Greater Good Science Center. Passionate about character education and social-emotional learning, she supports the education team in promoting kinder, happier places to live and learn.

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus
 