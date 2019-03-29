What Happens When Political Opponents Get to Know Each Other? Two people from opposite sides of the political spectrum find what they have in common. By NationSwell and the Greater Good Science Center | February 2020 Bookmark View Comments Related Videos How to Hack Your Brain’s Prejudice with Veggies By NationSwell and the Greater Good Science Center How to Hack Your Brain’s Prejudice with Veggies By NationSwell and the Greater Good Science Center How to Hack Your Brain’s Prejudice with Veggies By NationSwell and the Greater Good Science Center Rep. Tim Ryan on A Mindful Nation By Tim Ryan The Resolution of Grief By Fred Luskin Joyce Dorado on Trauma in Schools, Part 1/2 (SIE14) By Joyce Dorado Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments