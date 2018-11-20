How Americans Are Bridging Differences Over Dinner Rev. Jennifer Bailey shares stories of diverse Americans building trust and understanding through The People's Supper. By Jennifer Bailey | December 2021 | TRT 19:08 Bookmark View Comments Related Videos How to Shift from Hostility to Empathy in Political Conversations By NationSwell and the Greater Good Science Center What Bad Party Guests Can Teach Us About Bridging Divides By NationSwell and the Greater Good Science Center What Happens When Political Opponents Get to Know Each Other? By NationSwell and the Greater Good Science Center Six Ways to Be a Better Listener By Jane Park How to Find the Good in People We Love By Fred Luskin Happiness for a Lifetime By Sonja Lyubomirsky Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments