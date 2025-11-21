Having a mindset that people are mostly set in their ways can make us believe that it isn’t worthwhile to meet or interact with people who might have attitudes that are different from our own. This kind of unchangeable mindset can lead us to view all people who have negative attitudes about others as forever “bad.” On the other hand, people who have a mindset that peoples’ attitudes can change may be more open to interacting with people who are different from them—even though it could be really difficult.



How can particular mindsets help teens to learn how to bridge differences? A changeable mindset can help your teen recognize that people with prejudiced attitudes can learn from their experiences and challenges, encouraging them to meet and interact with people from different groups.



In this video, Olena takes a first step to help her teen Tymofi recognize our potential for change. This activity involves learning about the science of brain development and how research shows that attitudes–including prejudices about people–can also change even after they develop.



Practice this skill with your teen with step-by-step guidance here.



Learn more about supporting your teen as they practice skills to bridge differences here.



(Additional Resources: Learn more about what parents and schools can do about bullying here)



Facilitator | Dhaarmika Coelho, Founder of Camp Kindness Counts

Production Company | Anaconda Street Productions

Partners on the Bridging Differences Parenting Practices | Generation Citizen and Making Caring Common