Parents can have conversations with their teens that prepare them to become bridge builders–to gain skills to connect with people across differences. These discussions might lead to difficult or uncomfortable moments, but open and honest talks about differences are crucial for helping teens engage with those who are different from them. In everyday, small moments, we can help our children foster constructive dialogue and understanding across group lines.

This is the seventh video in our "Parenting to Nurture Skills to Bridge Differences" series.

DHAARMIKA: I'm so happy that we are all here together. There's so much to learn from each other. There's five families here in this room right now, and I'm realizing that we all have such different lived experiences. We invited five families from a range of backgrounds and life journeys to begin to learn skills to bridge differences.

I brought these families together because I was hoping that they would be curious about each other, to want to learn about each other and more. I learned a lot from them. We are all citizens of a country, but our world has really changed. Now we have technology, and we're able to communicate with people all around the world. So do you think that we could also be considered global citizens?

MATT: Yeah.

DHAARMIKA: I want to help them think about their role as a human being, not just in their own town or in their own state, but in the world. All of the families really want their children to embrace the diversity that's in this world. And they understand that in order to really live a healthy and happy life, we need to do that.

Now, I'm going to invite you to share what bridging differences is not. So bridging differences is not. And if you're ready, you can put your Post-Its and your thoughts on here. Thank you. Bridging differences is not. Thank you. So bridging differences is not being biased about others cultures and ideas.

SONALI: I think bridging differences is not like trying to blame people for things, and not listening to them, and trying to find things that are wrong with them.

DHAARMIKA: Bridging differences is not changing your personality.

NINA: To me, bridging differences is not telling people that their opinions are wrong just because they're different or that they're not what you agree with.

DHAARMIKA: It's not racism. It's not being biased about others cultures and ideas.

TYMOFIY: Bridging differences is not closing yourself from the others.

DHAARMIKA: It's not constantly trying to be right. It's not trying to change someone.

LEE: Bridging differences is not looking down on people that might be different than us.

DHAARMIKA: It's not telling others mean things because they're different from you.

LEE: You could really connect with a lot of what the other parents were saying, even though we all came from different backgrounds and different places in the world.

NINA: It was fun because you don't really see that very often. Adults usually just, like, are friends with whoever they work with or whoever they already know from when they were younger. But these are completely random people, and meeting each other, and becoming friends. So that was pretty cool to see.

MATT: If all of us can come together into one room and sit down and have some fun, anybody can do it.

DHAARMIKA: I think my favorite part of this experience was seeing those teenagers just laugh together, talk. They were playing games. They were on the trails. They were just bonding. And it didn't take long. It just didn't.

TYMOFIY: I feel like it was really cool to be able to connect with people from different backgrounds, especially Samuel, because I got to speak in Spanish with him and learn a little bit more about his story.

SAMUEL: Me pareció superbien haber conocido gente como yo. Me encantó demasiado.

LUNA: I definitely learned people are very, very different, but, at the same time, similar. Meeting new parents, that was fun. That was cool. Meeting new kids definitely was good. We all had fun doing our little adventures and stuff.

DHAARMIKA: To be able to hear their heart and their soul speak. It was very powerful for me. And it reminded me, actually, the importance of creating more deeper connections with individuals and families who have very different life experiences of my own.

LEGI: Yo salgo fascinada. Me encanta. Esta actividad maravillosa. Salimos con toda la energía para nosotros seguir compartiendo con el Resto de nuestra comunidad.

DHAARMIKA: Bringing people together to bridge differences, I love it. I love it because it sparks curiosity, and compassion, and empathy. And it inspires people. It empowers people to connect in a deeper way. And in my mind, that's kindness. That's what that is.

