While humans have a tendency to split the world into “us” and “them,” such differences don’t need to divide people. Instead, we can work to bridge differences—to see others for their full humanity and to possibly cultivate friendships with people who are different. In this video series we invited five families from a range of backgrounds and life journeys to begin to learn skills to bridge differences.



Learn more about supporting your teen as they practice skills to bridge differences here.



Facilitator | Dhaarmika Coelho, Founder of Camp Kindness Counts

Production Company | Anaconda Street Productions

Partners on the Bridging Differences Parenting Practices | Generation Citizen and Making Caring Common