One way that can help teens become more open to bridging differences with people who are different is nurturing an underlying belief that it’s worthwhile to notice and appreciate a range of backgrounds, experiences, and points of view. As parents, when we talk with our teens about times when different perspectives and life journeys have helped solve both small and large problems, we can help build up their awareness of why and how diversity is valuable.



In this video, Dhaarmika will take a first step in talking with her teens Sonali and Nina about why it’s important to nurture a mindset that values diversity.



