Beginning to answer the big question “Who Am I?” is one of the most important tasks for teens. As parents, we can help our teens learn about and develop positive feelings about the social groups they belong to–like their ethnicity, race, religion, gender–which can be an important way that your teen develops a positive self-concept.



In this video, Legi takes a first step to help her teen Sam explore his answers to the question “Who am I?” “Unpacking Identity for Teens” is an activity that involves parents and teens exploring social identities and reflecting on the ones that are the most important to how they see themselves.



Practice this skill with your teen with step-by-step guidance here.



Learn more about supporting your teen as they practice skills to bridge differences here.



