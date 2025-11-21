Meeting and having conversations with unfamiliar people can lead to a range of emotions–it can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Teens may be drawn to try to understand the perspectives of people who are different from them because they value bridging differences but feeling anxious can get in the way. As parents, we can help our teens learn to navigate emotions by practicing “acceptance” of challenging feelings that can come up when they meet people who are different from them.



In this video, Matt takes a first step to talk with his teen Luna about navigating emotions through acceptance. Acceptance involves being mindfully aware of emotions and physical sensations by purposefully paying attention to your present inner feelings and your body without getting hung up on judging them.



Practice this skill with your teen with step-by-step guidance here.



Learn more about supporting your teen as they practice skills to bridge differences here.



Facilitator | Dhaarmika Coelho, Founder of Camp Kindness Counts

Production Company | Anaconda Street Productions

Partners on the Bridging Differences Parenting Practices | Generation Citizen and Making Caring Common