One of the most meaningful expressions of compassion we can show another person is to listen deeply to them–and that’s just as true for parents and teens. As our teens move toward becoming more independent from us, sometimes they tend to be less inclined to share personal hardships. When they do share, it can be a valuable opportunity to show them our love and desire to understand them.



When your teens make a bid to talk to you about their challenges, respond by letting them know you’re available for them. Show that you’re really listening—with warmth and non-judgment.



In this video, Lee and his teen, Noah, take a first step practicing five ways to listen to truly hear.



Practice this skill with your teen with step-by-step guidance here.



Learn more about supporting your teen as they practice skills to bridge differences here.



Facilitator | Dhaarmika Coelho, Founder of Camp Kindness Counts

Production Company | Anaconda Street Productions

Partners on the Bridging Differences Parenting Practices | Generation Citizen and Making Caring Common