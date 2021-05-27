Other Episodes

Episode 91: Finding Strength Through Gratitude

May 13, 2021

A doctor who serves communities in dire need shares how gratitude helps him find light in…

Episode 90: Why Love Needs Laughter

April 29, 2021

Focusing on funny things can reduce stress, anxiety, and make us feel more connected to…

Episode 89: How Music Can Bridge Cultures

April 15, 2021

Have you ever been moved by music sung in a language you don't understand? We speak with…

Episode 88: How Music Soothes Us

April 01, 2021

What is it about certain melodies that can relax our nerves and rock us to sleep? We…

Episode 87: David Byrne on How Music Connects Us

March 18, 2021

Music helped former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne come out of his shell. Hear Byrne's…

Episode 86: Scheduling Time to Feel Awe(some)

March 04, 2021

Feeling awe can boost your mood and make you feel more connected with others. Comedian…

Episode 85: Why We’re Drawn to Nature

February 18, 2021

What happens when we spend time outdoors? We explore how getting out in nature can restore…

Episode 84: Are You Setting the Right Goals?

February 04, 2021

Setting goals can sometimes feel like setting ourselves up for failure. But journalist…

