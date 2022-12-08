Scroll down to find a transcription of this episode.

When was the last time you moved in sync with someone else? Dancing, exercising, even just walking in step — for some it comes easily, for others, it’s a challenge. But can moving to the same beat make all of us more kind to one another? This week, our guest Chris Duffy steps out of his comfort zone to try a practice in Body Music, rhythmically making sounds just by tapping your body, with body percussionist Keith Terry. Later, we learn how tapping in sync with someone else tricks you into thinking you have more in common with them, and can make you more inclined to help them.

To start, stand up. Clap your hands together in front of your chest, then tap your left palm to your right chest, then right hand to your left chest. Repeat at a steady cadence. Next, cap your hands together in front of your chest, then tap your left hand to your right chest, then right hand to your left chest, the right hand to top of your right thigh, then left hand to left thigh. Repeat at a steady cadence. You can add on by tapping your right hand to your right buttocks and left hand to left buttocks after you finish tapping both thighs in step 2. Repeat (including all of step 2) at a steady cadence. To add even more complexity, stomp each foot one at a time after completing all of step 3. Repeat at a steady cadence.

Chris Duffy is a comedian, writer, and host of the TED podcast How to Be A Better Human.

Keith Terry is a body percussionist and creator of the Body Music practice Chris tried today.

Piercarlo Valdesolo is a psychologist and Chair of Psychological Science at Claremont McKenna College in California.

