In a culture that often reduces love to romance, we explore the science of love across the lifespan—revealing how our bonds with parents, friends, partners, and communities shape our health, happiness, and survival.

Summary: Love is commonly understood as a feeling, yet scientific research increasingly points to its role as a core biological drive. In this episode of The Science of Love, we explore how love is expressed through caregiving, friendship, romantic attachment, and shared experience, and how these connections leave measurable effects on the brain, body, and even the microbiome.

Today’s Guests:

ANN DRUYAN is an author, activist, and documentary producer.

Learn more about Ann Druyan’s work here: https://tinyurl.com/5n8crkev

DANIEL LEVITIN is a neuroscientist, musician, and bestselling author of the books, Music as Medicine: How We Can Harness Its Therapeutic Power and I Heard There Was a Secret Chord: Music As Medicine.

Follow Daniel Levitin on IG: https://www.instagram.com/daniellevitinofficial

JESSICA EISE is a social and environmental scientist and is an assistant professor of social and environmental challenges with Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington.

Learn more about Jessica Elise here: https://jessicaeise.com/

ANNA MACHIN is an evolutionary anthropologist who studies the evolution of love.

Learn more about Anna Machin here: https://annamachin.com/

FRANCESCO BEGHINI is a computational biologist at Yale University.

Learn more about Francesco Beghini here: https://tinyurl.com/knm4du4m

ILANA BRITO is a biomedical engineering professor at Cornell University.

Learn more about Ilana Brito here: https://tinyurl.com/mtnhw3yd

CONSTANCE BAINBRIDGE is a Communication PhD student at UCLA.

Learn more about Constance Bainbridge here: http://constancebainbridge.com/

SANDRA LANGESLAG is a cognitive and biological psychologist who studies romantic love.

Learn more about Sandra Langeslag here: https://tinyurl.com/523wc9wx

Funding for this special was provided by the John Templeton Foundation, as part of the Greater Good Science Center's Spreading Love Through the Media initiative.

