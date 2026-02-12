Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

Guest host Geena Davis helps us explore how the love we feel —for our partners, friends, family, even our four legged companions—shapes our brains, bodies, and lives.

Summary: On this episode of The Science of Love with Geena Davis, we delve into the many forms of love, and experts share research on how small daily actions, physical touch, and emotional attentiveness strengthen relationships, while evolutionary and neuroscience studies reveal why these bonds matter. We also explore practical strategies for cultivating deeper connections and understanding the biological and psychological roots of love.

Today’s Guests:

DANIEL LEVITIN is a neuroscientist, musician, and bestselling author of the books, Music as Medicine: How We Can Harness Its Therapeutic Power and I Heard There Was a Secret Chord: Music As Medicine. Follow Daniel Levitin on IG: https://www.instagram.com/daniellevitinofficial

JOHN GOTTMAN is a psychologist and the co-founder of The Gottman Institute.

JULIE GOTTMAN is a clinical psychologist and co-founder of The Gottman Institute and President of The Gottman Institute and co-founder of Affective Software, Inc. Learn more about John and Julie Gottman here: https://www.gottman.com/

JUSTIN GARCIA is an evolutionary biologist and international authority on the science of sex and relationships. Learn more about Justin Garcia here: https://tinyurl.com/2c39cs6r

ANNA MACHIN is a British evolutionary anthropologist at the Department of Experimental Psychology at Oxford University, England and author of the book Why We Love: The Definitive Guide to Our Most Fundamental Need. Learn more about Anna Machin here: https://annamachin.com/

MARISA G. FRANCO is a psychologist and professor at The University of Maryland and author of the book “Platonic: How The Science of Attachment Can Help You Make – and Keep – Friends.”Learn more about Marisa G. Franco here: https://drmarisagfranco.com/

