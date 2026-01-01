Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

Learn how the stories we tell and hear shape our relationships, values, and sense of belonging.

Summary: Storytelling is more than entertainment. It shapes how we think, feel, and relate to others. In this episode of The Science of Happiness, we dive into how immersive narratives calm stress, inspire reflection, and foster compassion across differences. We also explore how stories of resilience, joy, and tradition leave lasting impressions that influence our relationships and sense of self.

How To Do This Practice:

Choose a meaningful story: Bring to mind a personal memory, family tradition, or moment that carries emotion, care, or learning. Settle the body first: Take a few slow breaths and notice your posture, helping your nervous system feel steady and present. Recall sensory details: Gently remember what you saw, heard, smelled, or felt in the moment, letting the story come alive without forcing it. Notice what matters: As the story unfolds, pay attention to themes of connection, care, resilience, or joy that stand out to you. Reflect on its meaning: Ask yourself what this story has shaped in you—how it influences your values, relationships, or sense of belonging. Share or carry it forward: If it feels right, share the story with someone you trust, write it down, or hold it quietly as a reminder of connection and continuity.

Today’s Guests:

SAFA SULEIMAN is an elementary school teacher and author of the new children’s book Hilwa’s Gifts.

Learn more about Safa here: https://www.safasuleiman.com/

MELANIE GREEN is a social psychologist at the University at Buffalo who has published widely on narrative persuasion and the power of storytelling.

See more on Melanie’s work here: https://tinyurl.com/e5fd8bu5

