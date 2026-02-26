Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

Finding ways to bend tasks toward your strengths and passions can make you happier, more productive and find more meaning in your life—no matter your job.

Summary: On this episode of The Science of Happiness, we explore a research-backed practice in Job Crafting, where you take stock of the tasks that fill your day, how much time and energy they require, what really lights you up, and what changes you can make to better align your efforts at work with your genuine strengths and passions. We learn how Job Crafting doesn’t just benefit your own well-being and help to guard against burnout, it can also boost your whole team’s productivity and morale.

How To Do This Practice:

Take a “Before” Snapshot: Write down everything you regularly do in a typical week, from major responsibilities to small recurring tasks. Label Time and Energy: Next to each activity, mark whether it requires low, medium, or high time and energy so you can see where your resources are going. Notice How It Feels: Pay attention to what drains, stresses, or creates guilt—and what energizes or uplifts you. Reconnect with What Matters: Ask yourself what you most care about right now and what activities make you feel most alive. Sketch an “After” Version: Imagine how you’d ideally spend your time and where you might reduce, release, or expand commitments. Make One Small Change: Choose one realistic shift you can try this week to better align your days with what brings meaning and joy.

Today’s Guests:

SUSAN GLASS is a retired English professor and visually impaired, Bay Area-based poet. She’s the author of the poetry book “The Wild Language of Deer.”

MARIA TIMS is a professor of Management and Organization at the University of Amsterdam School of Business and Economics.

