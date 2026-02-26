Other Episodes
The Science of Love (Episode 3)February 13, 2026
Guest host Geena Davis guides us through the research on love that stretches beyond romance and…
-
Bookmark
-
The Science of Love (Episode 2)February 12, 2026
Guest host Geena Davis helps us explore how the love we feel —for our partners, friends, family,…
-
Bookmark
-
The Science of Love (Episode 1)February 05, 2026
In a culture that often reduces love to romance, Geena Davis helps us explore the science of love…
-
Bookmark
-
How to Keep Your HumanityJanuary 29, 2026
Discover what happens to our well-being when we respond to suffering with compassion and collective…
-
Bookmark
-
How Qigong Can Calm Your Mind and BodyJanuary 15, 2026
Studies show qigong can strengthen your body and mind, and reduce cortisol levels. We explore this…
-
Bookmark
-
How Stories Shape BelongingJanuary 01, 2026
Learn how the stories we tell and hear shape our relationships, values, and sense of belonging.
-
Bookmark
-
The Power of a Collective PauseDecember 18, 2025
Explore how students are using simple mindfulness practices to navigate stress, stay grounded, and…
-
Bookmark
-
How to Feel Better About YourselfDecember 04, 2025
Self-compassion reduces our feelings of shame and self-doubt. We explore a practice to help quiet…
-
Bookmark
-
Comments