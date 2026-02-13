Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

Guest host Geena Davis guides us through the research on love that stretches beyond romance and friendship, showing up in our bonds with objects, nature, grief, and the collective moments that connect us to something larger than ourselves.

Summary: In this final episode of our 3-part series on The Science of Love, researchers reveal how love expands our sense of self and strengthens our bond to humanity. We also explore why objects can feel meaningful, how love of nature can motivate care for the planet, he ways grief reshapes our capacity for connection, and our love of humanity.

Related The Science of Happiness episodes:

The Science of Love Series: https://bit.ly/TheScienceofLove

The Science of Love, with Geena Davis (Episode 1): https://tinyurl.com/bfave5wd

How 7 Days Can Transform Your Relationship: https://tinyurl.com/bdh2ezhr

Related Happiness Breaks:

Visualizing Your Best Self in Relationships: https://tinyurl.com/4797z2vf

A Guided Meditation on Embodied Love: https://tinyurl.com/3dmpfam6

A Meditation on Love and Interconnectedness: https://tinyurl.com/ye6baxv3

Today’s Guests:

AARON AHUVIA is the most widely published and cited academic expert on non-interpersonal love.

Learn more about Aaron Ahuvia here: https://thethingswelove.com/about-aaron/

JESSICA EISE is a social and environmental scientist and is an assistant professor in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health with Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington.

Learn more about Jessica Eise here: https://jessicaeise.com/

​​YURIA CELIDWEN is an indigenous scholar of contemplative studies, and author of the new book, Flourishing Kin: Indigenous Foundations For Collective Well-Being.

Learn more about Yuria Celidwen here: https://www.yuriacelidwen.com/

MARY-FRANCES O'CONNOR is a psychologist and professor at the University of Arizona, where she directs the Grief, Loss, and Social Stress Lab.

Learn more about Mary-Frances O’connor here: https://maryfrancesoconnor.org/

SHIRA GABRIEL is a Professor of Psychology at SUNY, University at Buffalo.

Learn more about Shira Gabriel here: https://tinyurl.com/2vvav8xj

Message us or leave a comment on Instagram @scienceofhappinesspod. E-mail us at happinesspod@berkeley.edu or use the hashtag #happinesspod.

Help us share The Science of Happiness! Leave us a 5-star review on Apple Podcasts or share this link with someone who might like the show: https://tinyurl.com/2p9h5aap

Funding for this special was provided by the John Templeton Foundation, as part of the Greater Good Science Center's Spreading Love Through the Media initiative.

Transcription to come.