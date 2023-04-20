Other Episodes
Happiness Break: Visualizing Your Purpose, with DacherApril 06, 2023
Finding a greater sense of purpose can help us achieve our goals and strengthen our…
Happiness Break: Embodying Resilience, With Prentis HemphillMarch 23, 2023
What if you could tap into your inherent resilience at any time? Prentis Hemphill guides a…
Happiness Break: Pause to Look at the Sky, with DacherMarch 09, 2023
Take a moment to appreciate the beauty and vastness of the sky. Dacher Keltner guides us…
Happiness Break: Being Present From Head to Toe, with Spring WashamFebruary 23, 2023
Try this body-scan meditation to ground your mind in the present moment and in your body,…
Happiness Break: A Meditation for When Others Are Suffering, with Anushka FernandopulleFebruary 09, 2023
Seeing others suffering is painful. Learn to practice both compassion and self-soothing in…
Happiness Break: Feeling the Awe of Nature From Anywhere, with DacherJanuary 26, 2023
Host Dacher Keltner leads us through an exercise in feeling the serenity and wonder that…
Happiness Break: Awe for Others, with DacherJanuary 12, 2023
The communities we create are one of the most awe-inspiring parts of our lives. Host Dacher…
Happiness Break: An Affirmation Practice for the New Year, with Chris MurchinsonDecember 29, 2022
This New Year, affirm the wonderful qualities you already possess with this meditative…
