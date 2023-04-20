Other Episodes

Happiness Break: Visualizing Your Purpose, with Dacher

April 06, 2023

Finding a greater sense of purpose can help us achieve our goals and strengthen our…

Happiness Break: Embodying Resilience, With Prentis Hemphill

March 23, 2023

What if you could tap into your inherent resilience at any time? Prentis Hemphill guides a…

Happiness Break: Pause to Look at the Sky, with Dacher

March 09, 2023

Take a moment to appreciate the beauty and vastness of the sky. Dacher Keltner guides us…

Happiness Break: Being Present From Head to Toe, with Spring Washam

February 23, 2023

Try this body-scan meditation to ground your mind in the present moment and in your body,…

Happiness Break: A Meditation for When Others Are Suffering, with Anushka Fernandopulle

February 09, 2023

Seeing others suffering is painful. Learn to practice both compassion and self-soothing in…

Happiness Break: Feeling the Awe of Nature From Anywhere, with Dacher

January 26, 2023

Host Dacher Keltner leads us through an exercise in feeling the serenity and wonder that…

Happiness Break: Awe for Others, with Dacher

January 12, 2023

The communities we create are one of the most awe-inspiring parts of our lives. Host Dacher…

Happiness Break: An Affirmation Practice for the New Year, with Chris Murchinson

December 29, 2022

This New Year, affirm the wonderful qualities you already possess with this meditative…

