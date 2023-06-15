Other Episodes

Happiness Break: Who Takes Care of You? With Dacher Keltner

June 01, 2023

When we feel cared for, our cortisol levels drop, we feel safe, and we handle stress…

Happiness Break: How to Be in Harmony in Nature—Wherever You Are, With Yuria Celidwen

May 18, 2023

Indigenous scholar Yuria Celidwen guides us in a meditation to strengthen our sense of…

Happiness Break: Contemplating Our Interdependence With Nature, With Dekila Chungyalpa

May 04, 2023

Take 10 minutes to renew your connection to the earth through this guided meditation on our…

Happiness Break: Sketching Serenity With Chris Murchison

April 20, 2023

A guided drawing meditation to help you break out of stale thought patterns and maybe even…

Happiness Break: Visualizing Your Purpose, With Dacher

April 06, 2023

Finding a greater sense of purpose can help us achieve our goals and strengthen our…

Happiness Break: Embodying Resilience, With Prentis Hemphill

March 23, 2023

What if you could tap into your inherent resilience at any time? Prentis Hemphill guides a…

Happiness Break: Pause to Look at the Sky, With Dacher

March 09, 2023

Take a moment to appreciate the beauty and vastness of the sky. Dacher Keltner guides us…

Happiness Break: Being Present From Head to Toe, With Spring Washam

February 23, 2023

Try this body-scan meditation to ground your mind in the present moment and in your body,…

