Other Episodes

Episode 110: Why You Should Snap Pictures of Nature

February 17, 2022

A NYT restaurant critic puts down her pen and grabs her camera to capture the beauty of the…

Episode 109: When It’s Time to Face Your Fears

February 03, 2022

What happens when we feel compassion for the things that scare us? Shabazz Larkin shares…

How Music Soothes Us (Encore)

January 20, 2022

What is it about certain melodies that can relax our nerves and rock us to sleep? We…

Episode 108: The Case for Believing in Yourself

January 06, 2022

What does your best possible self look like? Our guest tries a practice in optimism by…

Episode 107: How Gratitude Renews Us

December 23, 2021

Feeling burned out? Our guest, a nurse, explores how cultivating gratitude helps people in…

Episode 106: What Our Photos Say About Us

December 09, 2021

Can taking a few photos really make you happier? Afghan rocker Sulyman Qardash tries a…

Episode 105: Why We Give Thanks

November 25, 2021

Thank you. Gracias. Merci. Every language has a word for gratitude. But why do we feel it?…

Episode 104: Do You Feel Pressed for Time?

November 11, 2021

What happens when we share our time? Our guest, chef and author Bryant Terry, pauses to be…

