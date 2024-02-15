Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

When we devote a little time to the other people in our life, we actually feel like we have more of it. Our guest tried a practice to regain control of his time and schedule

Like many of us, our guest Bryant Terry felt like he never had enough time in his day. And while he was eager to reconnect with his family, his schedule was spiraling out of control. For our show, Bryant tried a practice proven to help you feel like you have more time, by specifically devoting some of your time to others. He set intentions to spend quality time with his children doing activities that they truly enjoy. By prioritizing those special moments with his family, Bryant felt more control over his schedule, recognizing that he has the power to make time for what truly matters to him. Later, we hear from professor Cassie Mogilner Holmes about why this practice works, and how being intentional with our time can reshape our relationship with it.

https://ggia.berkeley.edu/practice/gift_of_time

Think of a person whom you care about. What might you be able to do for this person that entails nothing more than the giving of your time? Plan a gift of time for this person and give it, whether it means doing something with them (in person or virtually). Spend as much time as needed to do the favor well and do not take any shortcuts. You might even consider taking off your watch or putting your smartphone away.

Bryant Terry is an award winning chef, author and artist.

Learn about Bryant’s work: http://tinyurl.com/3wf3264h

Follow Bryant on Instagram: http://tinyurl.com/2w68z8bc

Learn about his imprint, 4 Color Books: http://tinyurl.com/yuhrsrp8

Cassie Mogilner Holmes is a professor of marketing and behavioral decision making at UCLA.

Learn about Cassie’s work: http://tinyurl.com/rb5r97s5

How to Feel Like You Have More Time: http://tinyurl.com/p6ykm7y2

Ten Ways to Make Your Time Matter: http://tinyurl.com/34dvwnv4

Why You Never Seem to Have Enough Time: http://tinyurl.com/4t8vyhy3

Can Awe Buy You More Time and Happiness? http://tinyurl.com/m28d8wcx

How to Spend Your Time on What Matters Most: http://tinyurl.com/ycw527tj

BBC - How to feel more in control of your time: http://tinyurl.com/nhbt7btm

Stanford - Jennifer Aaker: How to Feel Like You Have More Time: http://tinyurl.com/n8cc6yfk

Harvard -You’ll Feel Less Rushed If You Give Time Away: http://tinyurl.com/yc86ymve

