Why We Should Look Up at the Sky (The Science of Happiness podcast)January 19, 2023
When did you last take a moment to really look up at the sky? Shifting our gaze upward can…
How Awe Brings Us Together (The Science of Happiness podcast)January 05, 2023
Feeling awe changes your brain. In our first episode in a series about the science of awe,…
How to Make Life More Meaningful (The Science of Happiness podcast)December 22, 2022
Chris Sharma is one of the greatest rock climbers of all time, and he's taking on some of…
The Science of Synchronized Movement (The Science of Happiness podcast)December 08, 2022
Moving in sync with someone else—even a total stranger—can change how you feel about…
How to Practice Gratitude When You’re Not Feeling Thankful (The Science of Happiness podcast)November 24, 2022
One way to feel more thankful for things is to imagine life without them. Our guest tries a…
The Emerging Science of ASMR (Encore: The Science of Happiness podcast)November 10, 2022
There are millions of YouTube videos with people crinkling bubble wrap or whispering about…
Episode 127: How Humor Helps Us CopeOctober 27, 2022
Hardships in life are a given, but what if we found a way to laugh about them? Our guest…
Episode 126: How to Focus Under PressureOctober 13, 2022
Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider tries a body scan meditation to sharpen her focus and calm…
