Episode 106: What Our Photos Say About UsDecember 09, 2021
Can taking a few photos really make you happier? Afghan rocker Sulyman Qardash tries a…
Episode 105: Why We Give ThanksNovember 25, 2021
Thank you. Gracias. Merci. Every language has a word for gratitude. But why do we feel it?…
Episode 104: Do You Feel Pressed for Time?November 11, 2021
What happens when we share our time? Our guest, chef and author Bryant Terry, pauses to be…
Episode 103: Why You Should Make Small GoalsOctober 28, 2021
Comedian Paula Poundstone tries to take on a messy and daunting task, one small step at a time.
Episode 102: Do You Want to Slow Down?October 14, 2021
Anna Sale, host of Death, Sex, and Money, practices awe as an antidote to her anxiety.
Episode 101: Can You Mend a Broken Bond?September 30, 2021
They were childhood best friends until one came out as queer. Now, two college students…
Episode 100: 100 Good ThingsSeptember 16, 2021
For our 100th episode, host Dacher Keltner sits in the guest chair and tries one of the…
Episode 99: What Happens When We PlaySeptember 02, 2021
When was the last time you went down a slide? Our guest tries a practice to bring more play…
