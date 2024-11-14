Other Episodes

Happiness Break: Sketching Serenity With Chris Murchison

October 31, 2024

A guided drawing meditation to help you break out of stale thought patterns and maybe even enter a…

Play: Happiness Break: Sketching Serenity With Chris Murchison

Happiness Break: A Humming Technique to Calm Your Nerves

October 17, 2024

Discover Humming Bee Breath (Bhramari Pranayama), a soothing breathing technique that uses gentle…

Play: Happiness Break: A Humming Technique to Calm Your Nerves

Happiness Break: A Breathing Technique to Help You Relax (Cyclic Sighing)

October 03, 2024

Dr. David Spiegel guides you through cyclic sighing, a breathwork practice that helps reduce stress…

Play: Happiness Break: A Breathing Technique to Help You Relax (Cyclic Sighing)

Happiness Break: The Healing Power of Your Own Touch, with Kristin Neff

September 19, 2024

Dr. Kristin Neff guides us in a self-compassionate touch exercise, and shares the many…

Play: Happiness Break: The Healing Power of Your Own Touch, with Kristin Neff

Happiness Break: A Note to Self on Forgiveness, with Alex Elle (Encore)

September 05, 2024

Letting go of our regrets can motivate us to improve and help us grow. Alex Elle, a poet and…

Play: Happiness Break: A Note to Self on Forgiveness, with Alex Elle (Encore)

Happiness Break: A Meditation on Becoming a Gift to Life

August 22, 2024

Our happiness is interconnected with the well-being of others, both people and the natural world.…

Play: Happiness Break: A Meditation on Becoming a Gift to Life

Take a Break With Our Loving-Kindness Meditation (Happiness Break)

August 08, 2024

Loving-kindness meditation, or “metta,” has its roots in Buddhist traditions that date back…

Play: Take a Break With Our Loving-Kindness Meditation (Happiness Break)

Happiness Break: Pause to Look at the Sky, With Dacher (Encore)

July 25, 2024

Take a moment to appreciate the beauty and vastness of the sky. Dacher Keltner guides us through a…

Play: Happiness Break: Pause to Look at the Sky, With Dacher (Encore)

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus
 