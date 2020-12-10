Other Episodes
Episode 80: How to Make Better DecisionsNovember 26, 2020
Can practicing mindfulness make us wiser? Judge Jeremy Fogel explores how being present in…
Episode 79: How to Give Up a GrudgeNovember 12, 2020
What does it really take to forgive someone? And why should we do it? Our guest,…
Episode 78: Why Voting Connects UsOctober 29, 2020
Why do we vote? We explore the science behind what drives us to the polls, and the benefits…
Episode 77: How to Ride With the PainOctober 22, 2020
It's easy to be anxious and uncertain about the future—especially if you're eight months…
Episode 76: If You Want to Be More Productive, Cut Yourself Some SlackOctober 08, 2020
Feeling hard on yourself? Pinterest cofounder Evan Sharp learns to quiet his inner critic…
Episode 75: A Cure for LonelinessSeptember 24, 2020
Feeling lonely? Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy learns why focusing on the quality…
Episode 74: 24 Hours of KindnessAugust 27, 2020
Why should you be nice? Our guest explores how small, daily acts of kindness can produce…
Episode 73: How to Switch Off Your CriticsAugust 13, 2020
Do you obsess over negative feedback? Shereen Marisol Meraji, of NPR’s Code Switch, tries…
