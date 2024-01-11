Other Episodes

Happiness Break: Visualizing Your Best Self in Relationships, With Dacher Keltner

December 28, 2023

When we imagine our best possible selves in our relationships, we feel more motivated to…

Happiness Break: A Meditation for Seeking Forgiveness, With Shelly Tygielski

December 14, 2023

When we practice forgiveness, studies show we can have healthier relationships, higher…

Happiness Break: A Visualization to Connect With Your Heritage, With Bryant Terry

November 30, 2023

Chef and author Bryant Terry leads us through a visualization to connect with our ancestors…

Happiness Break: Feel More Gratitude, With Eve Ekman

November 16, 2023

Renew your sense of gratitude by remembering acts of kindness, with social scientist and…

Happiness Break: Find Calm When You Can’t Clear Your Mind, With Lama Rod Owens

November 02, 2023

Take a break from ruminating with Lama Rod Owens as he leads you in a meditation to…

Happiness Break: A Meditation For Connecting In Polarized Times, With Scott Shigeoka

October 19, 2023

Having a curious approach to life can improve our mood, creativity and relationships. Scott…

5 Minutes of Progressive Muscle Relaxation, With Jo Qina’au

October 05, 2023

When we mindfully tense and then release our muscles, our bodies are telling our brains to…

Happiness Break: A Meditation for Groundedness, With Diana Parra (English & Spanish)

September 21, 2023

Take a moment to ground yourself with this meditation that helps bring awareness to the…

