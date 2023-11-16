Other Episodes
Happiness Break: Find Calm When You Can’t Clear Your Mind, With Lama Rod OwensNovember 02, 2023
Take a break from ruminating with Lama Rod Owens as he leads you in a meditation to…
Happiness Break: A Meditation For Connecting In Polarized Times, With Scott ShigeokaOctober 19, 2023
Having a curious approach to life can improve our mood, creativity and relationships. Scott…
5 Minutes of Progressive Muscle Relaxation, With Jo Qina’auOctober 05, 2023
When we mindfully tense and then release our muscles, our bodies are telling our brains to…
Happiness Break: A Meditation for Groundedness, With Diana Parra (English & Spanish)September 21, 2023
Take a moment to ground yourself with this meditation that helps bring awareness to the…
Happiness Break: Una meditación para enraizar, con Diana Parra (español)September 21, 2023
También tenemos esta meditación en Español.
Happiness Break: A Meditation to Inspire a Sense of PurposeSeptember 07, 2023
Take a few minutes to reflect on someone who inspires you, and how you can embody the…
Happiness Break: Awe in ImpermanenceAugust 24, 2023
Take a few minutes to develop your sense of awe for the circle of life in this mediation…
Happiness Break: Making Music With Your Body, With Keith TerryAugust 10, 2023
Relieve stress, boost self-esteem, and increase focus through a simple body music practice.…
