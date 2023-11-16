Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

Renew your sense of gratitude by remembering acts of kindness, with Social scientist and meditation teacher Eve Ekman.

How to Do This Practice:

Begin the practice by focusing on your breath and settling your mind and body. Notice any physical sensations that arise. Shift your attention away from your body, recalling a time in the last week where you received kindness. Think about the details of the event, and notice how you react to this kindness. Next, focus on a recent experience where you extended kindness. As you relive this event in your mind, allow yourself to be filled with the feeling of kindness. Reconnect with the physical sensations in your body, acknowledging that it is full of gratitude.

Today’s Happiness Break host:



Eve Ekman is a contemplative social scientist and meditation teacher from San Francisco, California.

We’re living through a mental health crisis. Between the stress, anxiety, depression, loneliness, burnout — we all could use a break to feel better. That’s where Happiness Break comes in. In each biweekly podcast episode, instructors guide you through research-backed practices and meditations that you can do in real-time. These relaxing and uplifting practices have been shown in a lab to help you cultivate calm, compassion, connection, mindfulness, and more — what the latest science says will directly support your well-being. All in less than ten minutes. A little break in your day.

