Episode 77: How to Ride With the Pain

October 22, 2020

It's easy to be anxious and uncertain about the future—especially if you're eight months…

Episode 76: If You Want to Be More Productive, Cut Yourself Some Slack

October 08, 2020

Feeling hard on yourself? Pinterest cofounder Evan Sharp learns to quiet his inner critic…

Episode 75: A Cure for Loneliness

September 24, 2020

Feeling lonely? Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy learns why focusing on the quality…

Episode 74: 24 Hours of Kindness

August 27, 2020

Why should you be nice? Our guest explores how small, daily acts of kindness can produce…

Episode 73: How to Switch Off Your Critics

August 13, 2020

Do you obsess over negative feedback? Shereen Marisol Meraji, of NPR’s Code Switch, tries…

Episode 72: How to Reconnect with Your Partner

July 30, 2020

A couple try a practice to bring more excitement and passion into their relationship, even…

Episode 71: Do You Want to Be More Patient?

July 16, 2020

We can be at our worst with the people we love best. Our guests try to be more calm and…

Episode 70: How to Love People You Don't Like

July 02, 2020

Our guest tries a practice to help her feel compassion toward others—even those she…

