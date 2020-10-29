Other Episodes
Episode 77: How to Ride With the PainOctober 22, 2020
It's easy to be anxious and uncertain about the future—especially if you're eight months…
Episode 76: If You Want to Be More Productive, Cut Yourself Some SlackOctober 08, 2020
Feeling hard on yourself? Pinterest cofounder Evan Sharp learns to quiet his inner critic…
Episode 75: A Cure for LonelinessSeptember 24, 2020
Feeling lonely? Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy learns why focusing on the quality…
Episode 74: 24 Hours of KindnessAugust 27, 2020
Why should you be nice? Our guest explores how small, daily acts of kindness can produce…
Episode 73: How to Switch Off Your CriticsAugust 13, 2020
Do you obsess over negative feedback? Shereen Marisol Meraji, of NPR’s Code Switch, tries…
Episode 72: How to Reconnect with Your PartnerJuly 30, 2020
A couple try a practice to bring more excitement and passion into their relationship, even…
Episode 71: Do You Want to Be More Patient?July 16, 2020
We can be at our worst with the people we love best. Our guests try to be more calm and…
Episode 70: How to Love People You Don’t LikeJuly 02, 2020
Our guest tries a practice to help her feel compassion toward others—even those she…
Comments