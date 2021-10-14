Other Episodes
Episode 101: Can You Mend a Broken Bond?September 30, 2021
They were childhood best friends until one came out as queer. Now, two college students…
Episode 100: 100 Good ThingsSeptember 16, 2021
For our 100th episode, host Dacher Keltner sits in the guest chair and tries one of the…
Episode 99: What Happens When We PlaySeptember 02, 2021
When was the last time you went down a slide? Our guest tries a practice to bring more play…
Episode 98: How to Not Take People for GrantedAugust 19, 2021
What would life be like without the people you care most about? Our guest tries a practice…
Episode 97: How to Tune Out the NoiseAugust 05, 2021
Our guest uses her breath to find calm in some of Los Angeles' noisiest neighborhoods.
Episode 96: Don’t Be Afraid of Your AngerJuly 22, 2021
What happens when we suppress our anger? And what if we tried to work with it instead? Our…
Episode 95: How to Enjoy Life More With Michael PollanJuly 08, 2021
Bestselling author Michael Pollan tries to get more out of life by temporarily giving up…
Episode 94: How to Craft Your LifeJune 24, 2021
When the world around you changes, so can your goals. This week's guest tries a practice to…
