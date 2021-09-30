Other Episodes

Episode 100: 100 Good Things

September 16, 2021

For our 100th episode, host Dacher Keltner sits in the guest chair and tries one of the…

Episode 99: What Happens When We Play

September 02, 2021

When was the last time you went down a slide? Our guest tries a practice to bring more play…

Episode 98: How to Not Take People for Granted

August 19, 2021

What would life be like without the people you care most about? Our guest tries a practice…

Episode 97: How to Tune Out the Noise

August 05, 2021

Our guest uses her breath to find calm in some of Los Angeles' noisiest neighborhoods.

Episode 96: Don't Be Afraid of Your Anger

July 22, 2021

What happens when we suppress our anger? And what if we tried to work with it instead? Our…

Episode 95: How to Enjoy Life More With Michael Pollan

July 08, 2021

Bestselling author Michael Pollan tries to get more out of life by temporarily giving up…

Episode 94: How to Craft Your Life

June 24, 2021

When the world around you changes, so can your goals. This week's guest tries a practice to…

Episode 93: Noticing Nature in the City

June 10, 2021

When was the last time you stopped to admire a tree? Our guest finds that paying attention…

