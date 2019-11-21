Other Episodes

Episode 54: How to Be Less Hard on Yourself

December 05, 2019

Do you beat yourself up over every mistake? A high school senior tries to be kinder to…

Episode 54: How to Be Less Hard on Yourself

Happy Again: How to Notice What You're Thankful For (Encore)

November 28, 2019

Comedian Maz Jobrani tries to be more thankful for the good things in his life by writing…

Happy Again: How to Notice What You’re Thankful For (Encore)

Episode 52: How To Get Your Priorities Straight

November 07, 2019

It's easy to lose sight of what matters most. Our guest finds a way to reconnect with her…

Episode 52: How To Get Your Priorities Straight

Episode 51: Does Your Doctor Listen to You?

October 24, 2019

Doctors are often trained to be emotionally detached. But our guest finds greater meaning…

Episode 51: Does Your Doctor Listen to You?

Episode 50: Finding Beauty in the Everyday

October 10, 2019

A tree next to a bus stop, a flower poking through the sidewalk. Our guest, a veteran of…

Episode 50: Finding Beauty in the Everyday

Episode 49: How to Find Your Silver Linings

September 26, 2019

Do you fixate on what's going wrong in your life? Poet and "recovering pessimist" Maggie…

Episode 49: How to Find Your Silver Linings

Episode 48: Can Margaret Cho Get Any Better?

September 12, 2019

She's one of the most accomplished comedians of her generation. But Margaret Cho wants to…

Episode 48: Can Margaret Cho Get Any Better?

Episode 47: Can You Humanize a Zombie?

August 29, 2019

Should we try to find common ground with the villains in our lives? Comedian Zahra…

Episode 47: Can You Humanize a Zombie?

