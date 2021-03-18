Other Episodes

Episode 86: Scheduling Time to Feel Awe(some)

March 04, 2021

Feeling awe can boost your mood and make you feel more connected with others. Comedian…

Episode 85: Why We’re Drawn to Nature

February 18, 2021

What happens when we spend time outdoors? We explore how getting out in nature can restore…

Episode 84: Are You Setting the Right Goals?

February 04, 2021

Setting goals can sometimes feel like setting ourselves up for failure. But journalist…

Episode 83: Healing Through Gratitude

January 21, 2021

A stranger helped her through the hardest day of her life. When she expresses her…

Episode 82: How to Talk With Strangers

January 07, 2021

The way we interact with people who come in and out of our lives has changed since…

Episode 81: Are You Listening to Your Elders?

December 10, 2020

Connecting across generations is one of the oldest happiness practices there is. We explore…

Episode 80: How to Make Better Decisions

November 26, 2020

Can practicing mindfulness make us wiser? Judge Jeremy Fogel explores how being present in…

Episode 79: How to Give Up a Grudge

November 12, 2020

What does it really take to forgive someone? And why should we do it? Our guest,…

