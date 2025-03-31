Our monthly Happiness Calendar is a day-by-day guide to well-being. This month, we hope it helps you build dialogue across difference in your school community.

We also invite you to join our free community meeting for educators in April. Join UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center and like-minded educators from around the world as we explore how to foster meaningful dialogue across lines of difference with special guest Dr. Mylien Duong, VP of Research at the Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI). Free! Register here.

To open the clickable calendar, click on the image below. (Please note: If you are having trouble clicking on calendar links with the Chrome browser, try these tips to fix the issue or try a different browser.)

March 2025 Happiness Calendar for Educators

  • Four college students having a discussion in front of a window; one is talking and the others are listening

    How to Have Uncomfortable Conversations Across Lines of Difference

    Connect with like-minded educators from around the world as we explore the psychology behind our differences. Free on Zoom!

About the Author

  • Headshot of Lauren Lee

    Lauren Lee

    Lauren Lee is the education marketing and partnerships manager at the Greater Good Science Center. Passionate about character education and social-emotional learning, she supports the education team in promoting kinder, happier places to live and learn.

