Our monthly Happiness Calendar is a day-by-day guide to well-being. This month, we hope it helps you build dialogue across difference in your school community.

We also invite you to join our free community meeting for educators in April. Join UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center and like-minded educators from around the world as we explore how to foster meaningful dialogue across lines of difference with special guest Dr. Mylien Duong, VP of Research at the Constructive Dialogue Institute (CDI). Free! Register here.

To open the clickable calendar, click on the image below. (Please note: If you are having trouble clicking on calendar links with the Chrome browser, try these tips to fix the issue or try a different browser.)