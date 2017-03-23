When Are Kids Old Enough to Talk About Racism? Very young children can begin to understand race—so Dr. Riana Elyse Anderson suggests starting early. By Jane Park | June 2020 | TRT 1:44 Bookmark View Comments Related Videos How to Overcome the Fear of Talking to Your Kids About Race By Jane Park How to Stop Taking Your Partner for Granted By Jane Park These Questions Can Help You Connect (Even When You’re Apart) By Jane Park How Taking Photos Can Help You Find Meaning in Life By Jane Park How to Clear Your Head By Jane Park How to Eat More Mindfully By Jane Park Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments